Veracruz.- This Thursday in the state of Veracruz various important events were recorded, among which are the actions highlighted by Cuitláhuac García in terms of promoting sports.

Also, this day the State Attorney General’s Office reported on the sentence handed down to a man found guilty of the crime of femicide in Tierra Blanca.

On the other hand, Civil Protection reported that Cold Front number 28 will be generating a high potential for rain in Veracruz.

Cuitláhuac García highlights rehabilitation of spaces for sports

The governor of the state of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez highlighted the construction and rehabilitation works of sports spaces in the entity, through which it seeks to promote the youth of Veracruz.

Through a statement, the state government reported that Cuitláhuac García came to supervise the progress of the actions undertaken during his administration, in which he highlighted what has already been achieved, such as the rescue of the building of the Veracruzano Sports Institute, which also houses to the State Attorney for Environmental Protection.

Likewise, the recently renovated Beto Ávila Stadium, headquarters of the Águila de Veracruz, which received an investment of 78.11 million pesos; in addition to the Technological Sports Baccalaureate with a specialty in baseball, which is built by the Federation and the state administration.

Just behind the Leyes de Reforma complex, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works modernized Antonio de Alaminos street, between Paseo de las Flores and Paseo de las Jacarandas where people can now enjoy and travel in a safe environment.

For his part, the governor stressed that the maintenance work at the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium, with a view to leaving it in the best conditions to receive a team that accesses the first division of the Mexican Soccer League.

They give 40 years in prison to a femicide in Tierra Blanca

The Specialized Prosecutor for the Investigation of Crimes of Violence Against the Family, Women, Girls and Boys and Trafficking in Persons achieved a conviction of 40 years in prison against Alejandro “N” as responsible for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the identified victim with the initials MHS

The events occurred on June 24, 2019 inside a building in the Lomas de Tierra Blanca neighborhood, where the defendant fired a firearm at the victim, causing her death.

The judge, in addition to issuing the sentence, established the payment of a fine, as well as that of reparation for the damage and suspended his civil and political rights, leaving him without the benefit of the substitution of the sentence, within the oral trial 3/2022.

Forecast potential for rain and cold weather in Veracruz

This Thursday the Civil Protection Secretariat reported that the stationary front No. 28 is analyzed over the central part of the State of Veracruz, maintaining mostly cloudy skies in the entity, increasing the potential for rain with accumulated amounts of up to 50 millimeters.

On the other hand, the cold air mass associated with the front generates wind from the North and Northeast from 20 to 35 km/h with gusts on the north-central coast.

The daytime environment will be mild to relatively warm but cool to cold at night-early morning with possible light frosts at dawn at higher elevations.