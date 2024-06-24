Mexico City.- The Government of Veracruz announced the dissolution of the Civil Force, after the confrontation between agents and protesters in Totalco, in the Municipality of Perote, which left two dead.

The Administration of the Morenista Cuitláhuac García said that the measure was as a result of the events of last Thursday, when during the evacuation of the Perote-Puebla highway, police officers detonated their weapons against the group of people who were blocking the road demanding water. .

“The Government of the State of Veracruz, with the objective of clarifying the events that occurred in the Municipality of Perote and guaranteeing justice, announced two important decisions regarding security and the environment.

“This Government announces the disappearance of the Civil Force corporation as an operational directorate. Therefore, it has been instructed to begin the process of its extinction and in this way obtain a single operational command in a single Directorate directly dependent on the Undersecretariat of Operations within of the SSP.

“This measure will be carried out in times that do not interfere with the investigations that the prosecutor’s offices are currently carrying out. It should be noted that the police rights of the elements, as well as the labor rights of the administrative staff, will be preserved,” it was indicated in a statement.

Fuerza Civil was created almost 10 years ago, in October 2014, during the Government of PRI Javier Duarte.

The residents protesting in Perote insisted that the Granjas Carroll plant located in Totalco is to blame for the lack of water due to contamination and hoarding.

Given this, the Veracruz Government stated this Monday that the company was sanctioned in 2023 for environmental non-compliance and its facilities will be reviewed, in addition to requesting the intervention of Semarnat and Profepa.

“On the other hand, it is reported that on March 1, 2023, an administrative resolution was issued by the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office against Granjas Carroll for various non-compliance in environmental matters; measures were sanctioned and dictated to prevent contamination. of soil, air and water.

“Therefore, the State Executive has made the determination to request that verification of compliance with such measures be carried out immediately. If they have not been carried out, exemplary determinations will be requested against it so that they do not continue to damage the environment. environment, all of this within the scope of State jurisdiction,” he added.