A joint operation between elements of the Secretary of the Navy-Navy of Mexico (SEMAR), state agents and the Municipal Police of Boca del Río culminated in the seizure of an arsenal of at least 200 firearms in a residence in the subdivision Gold Coastin the metropolitan area of ​​the port of Veracruz.

The police action originated from a call to the 911 emergency line, where the presence of an individual breaking into an apartment without authorization was reported. Gold Coast subdivision.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers met with a resident of the building, who informed them that an employee of the building had entered the building irregularly and, upon realizing the situation, found firearms and drugs inside.

An unprecedented arsenal

After the complaint and entry to the apartment, the authorities proceeded to carry out an exhaustive inspection of the place, following established police action protocols.

The result was the discovery of an arsenal of more than 200 heavy caliber firearms, along with magazines and a considerable amount of drugs.

The magnitude of the seizure positions it as one of the most important in the fight against organized crime in the state of Veracruz.

A resounding blow to crime

This operation represents a hard blow to the criminal structures operating in the region, since the amount and type of weapons seized suggest that this arsenal was intended to supply criminal groups and generate violence in the area.

The authorities continue with the corresponding investigations to determine the origin of the weapons, the drugs and the identity of those responsible for this crime.

Local authorities urge citizens to continue reporting any suspicious or illegal activity through the emergency lines, reiterating their commitment to work together to guarantee the safety and well-being of the population.