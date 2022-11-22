This weekend several important events were recorded in the state of Veracruz, among which is the upcoming signing of the agreement to start the program IMSS-Wellness in the state.

Likewise, the effects of the cold front have left various damages in the entity, since trees and spectacular falls have been reported over the weekend.

On the other hand, a group of at least 19 migrants managed to escape from the facilities of the INM after revealing themselves before the strict process that they had to comply with to continue their journey through the country.

AMLO will sign an agreement to create IMSS-Welfare

The governor of the state of Veracruz, Cuitlahuac Garcia He stated that he will soon meet with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to sign the federalization agreement to start the IMSS-Wellness program in the state.

He pointed out to the state president that the date of the visit of AMLO Veracruz is yet to be confirmed, however, he stressed that this agreement will allow progress in health and address the lag that the entity presents in this area.

On the other hand, he recalled that during his government, several million pesos have been allocated to the modernization of 433 hospitals and health centers, which have been given maintenance and care in various areas.

Strong winds due to Cold Front leave damage in Veracruz

Trees felled and spectacular fallen was the balance left by the entry of the strong winds of the Cold Front No. 10 in Veracruz, reported the Directorate of State Civil Protection.

According to what was reported by the agency, this meteorological event did not leave people injured or dead, but various reports of fallen trees and advertisements were received over the weekend.

Likewise, it was mentioned that during these days the rescue of a 19-year-old young man who entered the sea in the Villa de Mar area in an apparent state of drunkenness was also attended, the same who after being extracted from the water was attended by Red Cross paramedics .

Migrants flee the INM facilities

At least 19 migrants of different nationalities escaped Sunday night from the facilities of the National Institute of Migration (INM), in Veracruz, after they were placed in custody by elements of the unit.

As mentioned by various local media, the escape occurred after the migrants, mostly Venezuelans, rioted due to the strict rules they had to follow to continue on their way through Mexico.

It may interest you:

It was as a result of this, it was that at least 40 migrants took the INM guards by surprise, managing to escape only 19 of them, security elements also arrived at the place to contain the fight.