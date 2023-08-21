According to the investigators, Vera Schiopu was not a suicide, but a femicide by the victim’s partner

Everything that emerges from the death of Vera Schiopu, the 25-year-old Moldovan found hanged in her home in the province of Catania, suggests that it is another feminicide. The Carabinieri, coordinated by the Caltagirone prosecutor’s office, arrested the victim’s partner and a friend of his. Too many inconsistencies between the surveys carried out on the site of the discovery of the body and the testimonies of what is now the main suspect.

A simulated suicide. This is the track that the Carabinieri of Catania and Ramacca, coordinated by the Caltagirone prosecutor’s office, are following the most.

It was Vera Schiopu’s companion who raised the alarm Moldovan girl of only 25 years old residing in a single house in the countryside in the Sferro district, between Ramacca and Paternò, in the province of Catania.

Upon arrival at the scene, the military found the lifeless body of the young woman hung with a rope to a beam of the house.

When questioned, the victim’s partner said he had already found her like this. But some inconsistencies between the statements of what is now a suspect and the actual findings of the crime scene, led the investigators to label the case a murder and not as suicide.

What happened to Vera Schiopu

Not much is known about Vera Schiopu. Some witnesses tell about a person a lot reservedwho living in the countryside did not participate much in village and community life.

Those who knew the couple today tell of very polite, respectful and reserved people at first glance. Among them no one has ever seen quarrels or violent attitudes.

We are now investigating to understand what may have been the motive of man. Together with him was stopped even one of his compatriots, a friend of his, who most likely helped him. The latter confirmed to the investigators the same motive that he had provided the murder suspect.

