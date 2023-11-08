TV rocker two years with Captain Mario Riso’s television party

Rocker TV celebrated the second year since its launch, and the party at the Legend Club in Milan had an excellent response from the audience present. This is the first Italian web TV dedicated to the world of ROCK and alternative music, a television channel that was created as a container to offer new spaces and promote this genre of music.

Rocker TV hosts special guests within its programs in an engaging and highly entertaining mode. Emerging music is promoted, entertainment news, sector news and much more are given. Furthermore, it is also an excellent reference platform for developing communication and MKTG activities.

Creator and founder, the “Captain” and true rocker, Mario Riso, nicknamed Captain, both for his ability to manage his team, but also because this role was given to him for his activity also in another field, that of football with the National Italian Artists TV, a football team made up of personalities from the world of sport and entertainment, founded in 1987, and where the CEO of Rocker TV has been active for more than 20 years.

But how was the Rocker TV party?

Intro of the first DJ set by Rocker TV VJ, Nyva Zarbanofollowing which the evening was opened by the bands selected by “Fatti Discovere”, the second edition, organized by Rocker TV to get to know and launch new emerging music, the Tuscans Acid Brains and Ordalia.

On stage at the Super Jam Sessions instead there were Paletta and Noyse from Punkreas, Danny Metal Show, Mark “The Hammer Plowed (Youtuber and guitarist of Articolo 31), Mario Rice (founder of ROCKER TV, Rezophonic and Movida) Nikki of Radio Deejay, Livio Magnini by Bluvertigo, Diego Galeri of the Timoria, Sal Rinella and Isa Vitali (drummer who hosts the new program I Batteristi Save il Mondo on Rocker TV together with Mario Riso), Giuseppe Fiori & Gio Frigo by REZOPHONIC, Gianluca Battaglion of Movida, Garrincha of The Vibrations, Linen the frontman of DISTIMIA, Sunset Avenue, Gabriele Medeot & Laura Panetta of Rock History who performed a song for Women in Rock and finally Morgana and Xina of the all-female band Le Bambole di Pezza.

Vera Spadini presents the Rocker TV party

Also on stage is the splendid one Vera Spadini (the presenter and muse of MotoGP on Sky Sport) for the first time in a world DjSet along with the note DJ Nyva who presented the event.

Vera Spadini and Mario Riso



DJ sets also alternated Danny Metal and Paletta and Noyse from Punkreas. Super evening full of rock and metal lovers from all over Italy.





Rocker Tv is on all social channels (fb, instagram, tik tok, twich, you tube) to always be updated on all rock music trends and current news.

