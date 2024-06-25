The death of Vera Slepoj is being investigated for manslaughter

There prosecutor’s office of Padua opened a file for manslaughterwith no suspects for now, and an autopsy has been ordered for the psychologist Vera Slepoj70 years old, found lifeless in her home last Friday morning.

According to what the Corriere del Venetothe family members, the day after his death, presented a complaint to the pmsince the professional had confided to them, a few days earlier, that she was in great shape and enjoyed good health.