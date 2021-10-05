In these days Vera Miales, girlfriend of the gieffino Amedeo Goria, she is making herself the protagonist of a chatted gossip. In fact, it seems that the Moldovan model a few days ago appeared in public with a suspicious tummy. The appearance of the gieffino’s girlfriend made us think of an alleged pregnancy.

Vera Miales pregnant? After the 36-year-old Moldovan appeared in public with a suspicious tummy, the gossip newspapers talk about nothing else. While some have disproved the idea of ​​the pregnancy, speaking of a simple abdominal swelling, others thought that Vera’s was a studied move.

To address the topic was Deianira Marzano. According to the woman, in fact, Amedeo Goria’s girlfriend has studied the pregnancy move to feed the gossip about her and attract attention on itself. But Deianira Marzano does not seem to be the only one to support this hypothesis.

According to a source close to the model Moldovan, it seems that Vera Miales pretended her pregnancy to attract the attention of the gods to her spotlights. Also, according to the source’s words, the fake pregnancy move was planned in August.

In fact, during this month, the participation by Amedeo Goria at the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. In addition to the alleged confirmation of the feint sweet waiting, it seems that who would have helped the model to fake pregnancy has also been revealed.

Well, according to the circulating news, it would seem that the agency which Vera is a part of would help the model to stage the story of the pregnancy. According to sources close to the woman, in fact, Vera’s purpose would be precisely that of enter in the house of Big Brother Vip. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the plan put on by the Moldovan model was helpful to her to achieve her goal.

