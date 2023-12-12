The Government continues to adjust the team that negotiates total peace. This Monday he announced that Vera Grabe, a 72-year-old anthropologist and former senator for the M-19 Democratic Alliance, is the new head of the State's negotiation team with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla. She replaces Otty Patiño, who took office on December 5 as high commissioner for Peace, after the departure of Danilo Rueda from that position. Both Grabe and Patiño are former members of the M-19, the guerrilla in which the president, Gustavo Petro, was a member, and which signed peace with the Government in 1990. She will be the first woman to lead peace talks in Colombia.

Grabe has extensive experience with armed groups, politics and peace processes. The daughter of German immigrants, she was known as The monkey during his years of activism. In 1974, at just 20 years old, she was one of the founding members of the M-19, a guerrilla that emerged among urban youth who denounced electoral fraud in the traditional two-party system in the 1970 presidential elections. Grabe was part of that guerrilla throughout its existence. , initially as a university student. She was arrested and tortured in 1979 and, after a year in prison, she was free and went into hiding.

For three years she was a kind of ambassador for the guerrilla group, traveling especially through Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. She returned to his homeland in 1983, this time as a combatant leader. “His consecration as a guerrilla leader implied at least one season in the mountains. It was good to put on the uniform for a while, observe a discipline and be part of a body with a vocation for power,” he explains in his memories of those years, The silence of my cello. Reasons for life. When the takeover of the Bogotá Palace of Justice occurred, in November 1985, she was preparing a takeover of Urrao, a municipality in the southwest of Antioquia.

Grabe advanced through the ranks and was the only woman to reach the highest rank, that of commanding general. With the power of that function, she became one of the promoters of the peace negotiation and a member of the negotiating team with the Government, along with Antonio Navarro Wolff and Israel Santamaría. After signing peace with President Virgilio Barco and laying down arms in 1990, the M-19 jumped into politics. And record with it.

That same year, she was the first ex-guerrilla to win a seat in the House of Representatives. A few months later, the Constituent Assembly elected in 1990—of which Navarro was one of the three co-presidents with the conservative Álvaro Gómez Hurtado and the liberal Horacio Serpa—revoked Congress. The party that had emerged from the guerrilla, the Democratic Alliance M-19, included her on its list for the Senate, and Grabe was there until 1994.

From politics she moved to diplomacy, as an attaché at the Colombian embassy in Spain. In the late 1990s she began to work on peace issues, although in 2022 she returned to electoral politics, as the vice-presidential candidate for Luis Eduardo Garzón, the presidential candidate of a unified left in the Democratic Pole. After the elections, she stepped away from politics to focus not only on working on peace, but also on justice. She works with the Observatory for Peace and teaches the Pedagogy and Culture of Peace chair at the Surcolombiana University.

This Monday, after the appointment was made public, Senator Iván Cepeda, who is not only from Polo but close to Petro and intimately involved in the peace process, congratulated her on social networks. “I am very pleased with the news,” he declared in a video broadcast by She has been a woman who has given much of her life to the construction of peace. And I believe that she will continue, with the same effectiveness and with the same tenacity, the work done by Otty Patiño, to which we will give all our support from the delegation,” she assured.

Grabe takes office at a delicate moment for total peace, Petro's flagship project of negotiating with all the country's armed groups in parallel. Last week, the ELN itself published two letters in which it declared that the dialogue table is experiencing a “critical” moment that “impacts the implementation of the agreements partially signed so far, as well as the development of the negotiation agenda.” Precisely, former Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda did not achieve significant progress in the discussions during his year and a half as an official. What's more, in recent months, the clashes between the FARC and the Public Force, and the incessant kidnappings by the ELN, have caused anxiety in the country. Faced with a barrage of criticism, the president has made changes.

Now, the new chief negotiator will be in charge of discussions with a guerrilla with whom the Government has been in talks for a year and who refuses to renounce the kidnapping. On October 28, she kidnapped the father of soccer player Luis Díaz. After two weeks of anguish for his family and the country, and in the face of overwhelming rejection from the international community, he was finally released on the border with Venezuela. However, the ELN still has 38 people kidnapped, according to Defense Minister Iván Velásquez. The illegal group argues that they are legitimate “withholdings” that finance their operations.

The fifth cycle of negotiations with the ELN began on December 4 in Mexico. Before they began, the Government made it clear that the main issue would be kidnapping. It will be the first and complex issue that Grabe will have to address in his new position.

