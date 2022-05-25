The longest living mammal on the planet is the Greenland whale, which lives for more than 200 years. Some living specimens were already sailing the waters of the Arctic when the Frenchman Champollion deciphered the Egyptian hieroglyphs on the Rosetta stone in 1822. No one knows how they reach that age without hardly suffering from cancer, a disease closely linked to aging.

In 2018, biologists Denis Frisanov and Max Zacher undertook a complicated journey to Barrow, Alaska (USA), to take biological samples of these cetaceans. They succeeded, but there was no way to preserve cells or send a package by mail, so they put the samples in their suitcases and returned to the US to report to their boss: the biologist Vera Gorbunova. The co-director of the Center for Research on Aging at the University of Rochester (USA) is one of the world’s leading experts in the search for the keys to the longevity of Bowhead whales and other mammals with extraordinarily long lives. Her laboratory is one of the few in the world where there are shaved rats; blind rodents that live in colonies similar to those of ants and that reach up to 40 years with hardly any diseases associated with age. “Mice get very sick when they are old, but mice never do. For 13 years the only deaths we have seen are from fights, ”she adds.

Gorbunova was born in St. Petersburg 51 years ago. She is the daughter of two theoretical physicists who would not stop talking about science at home. For more than three decades, she has shared a laboratory with her partner —the biochemist Andrei Seluanov— in search of the keys to ageing. Her main objective is to reproduce the biological mechanisms of longevity in humans so that everyone can reach 100 years of age in good health and with an agile mind. Visiting Spain to give a conference at the National Cancer Research Center, the scientist explains her latest findings in this interview.

Ask. Sometimes he begins his talks by saying that he is looking for the fountain of eternal youth. What does she mean exactly?

Response. I don’t think we can make people live forever as in the legend, but we can extend their lives by maintaining good health. Right now the maximum life expectancy of humans is 120 years. That seems to be the limit and very few people reach that age. The fountain of youth would be getting everyone to live to 100 or 120 while staying healthy. It is what we see in those few centenarians: they are healthy until their last years of life.

P. How do you intend to achieve that goal?

R. We studied the longest living animals on Earth to try to understand how they do it. One of our recent discoveries is that these animals are very good at repairing damage to their DNA. Over the years, the DNA of humans and many other mammals becomes disordered, scrambled. These long-lived animals, on the other hand, keep it very well organized until very old age. There is a protein called Sirtuin 6 that is more active in these organisms. We are looking for a way to activate it in humans. The idea is to get it with a pill or a nutritional supplement that could help keep our genome in order.

P. Which animals have this protein very active?

R. We have seen it in more than 20 different species. And some centenarians have a mutation that makes this protein more active in their body.

P. Could it really be possible for all of us to reach centenarians with a simple pill?

R. We do not want to modify the genome, it would not be safe or feasible. It is best to find a drug or even a dietary supplement. We have done a search for molecules that enhance the presence of Sirtuin 6 and we have found one in some edible algae. The compound could lengthen life. We are giving it to mice and it seems that their health improves, although we do not yet know if they live longer. We will know soon.

P. Are there other interesting molecules?

R. We have been studying hyaluronic acid for some time. We have seen that the ratopins produce a lot. We managed to identify the gene that is responsible for this and we have inserted it into conventional mice. The result is that they live longer and are more protected from cancer and inflammation.

“It is possible to get cheap and effective anti-aging treatment”

P. This and other molecules that you have mentioned are already sold as dietary supplements with supposed health benefits. Are they really useful?

R. I do not take dietary supplements. There is not enough science on most of them. It is not justified to take them based on current knowledge. Yes, I will confess that I have started eating algae. To extend our life expectancy we would have to take a compound continuously, for years and years, so what you need is a compound that is very healthy. The countries where the most algae are eaten are Japan and South Korea, which have some of the highest life expectancies in the world. We don’t know if the algae contribute, but we do at least know that they don’t hurt. For the rest, we already know the longevity diet: eat lots of vegetables and fruit, exercise and lead an active life. It’s the best thing people can do and no supplements are needed.

P. Do calorie restriction and intermittent fasting lengthen life?

R. There are many convincing studies in animals: mice, worms, but in humans we have much less evidence. Trials with people don’t last long enough, so it’s hard to tell if there really are any benefits. Drastically reducing calories in the diet is not practical, people do not want to live like this. Perhaps intermittent fasting can achieve similar effects and is more manageable: not eating one day a week, for example. The impact on your mood is much less and you can eat as much as you want the rest of the days. Continuous calorie restriction and intermittent fasting have been compared in mice and the benefits are the same.

P. He has recently started studying bats. Why?

R. They are fascinating. Some species live up to 30 years. They tolerate viruses to the point of being infected with many of them without being affected. That is why they are a vector of diseases. They have developed viral resistance mechanisms, but also others that reduce inflammation. Inflammation is necessary for health, but as we get older it becomes exacerbated and begins to be the cause of many age-related diseases, including cancer. Bats do not have this problem. We are studying their immune system because we suspect that it not only allows them to neutralize viruses, but also to dominate inflammation. We have seen that there are molecular signaling pathways for inflammation that are downregulated in these mammals and we are making mice that are genetically modified to resemble bats in this regard. We do not have results yet, but perhaps this will serve to identify new interesting molecules.

P. In the field of aging there are also charlatans. Some say aging will be optional in a few years. Then there are other projects like the one financed by Jeff Bezos and other billionaires who are recruiting top scientists from universities and public centers. What do you think of all this?

R. It is always good to have dreams, even if they are not going to come true. We are light years away from making aging optional. Lately there has been a large landing of private capital in this field. I think it is very good because it will benefit everyone. If these companies really make groundbreaking discoveries, they will benefit all of society.

P. Do you think they will reach everyone equally?

R. I am convinced. You can’t limit certain developments to be enjoyed by only a small circle of insiders. They always end up democratizing and reaching everyone. There is a limitation. If it is something very expensive, it will take longer to reach ordinary mortals. But there are chances of discovering something really effective against aging that doesn’t cost a lot of money and is effective. The more money devoted to research in this area, the better for everyone.

Regarding Altos Labs, the Bezos project, they wanted to sign me, but at that time I couldn’t say yes because for family reasons I couldn’t move. It was a great opportunity and they are very generous with the money. The project is directed by top scientists and they will achieve very interesting things.

“In about 15 years we will be able to get people to live to 100”

P. How long will it take to democratize centenarism?

R. I think that in about 15 years we will be able to get people to live to 100. By then we will already have drugs that slow down aging. There will still be diseases, but we will control them better.

P. Can the aging of the brain also be reversed?

R. No one wants to be alive without a functioning mind. One of the things we are investigating are epigenetic mechanisms, modifications that are made to the genome without the need to change it and that influence its functioning by turning genes on or off. Inside the brains of elderly people with Alzheimer’s, we see errors in the organization of the genome. If we get an epigenetic intervention with a drug, maybe we can prevent the degeneration of the brain with age.

