On the occasion of an interview with Belve, Vera Gemma reveals some background of her private life

Most people know Vera Gemma for being a well-known Italian character. Recently the well-known actress was a guest at Beasts in which he revealed some important background on his private life. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Vera Gemma ends at news center. This time to make the TV personality the protagonist of a gossip were the shock statements which she herself issued to Beasts. From the night she spent in jail until the indecent proposals received in Las Vegas, the woman opened her heart to Francesca Fagnani.

On the occasion of ainterview released on the famous program broadcast on Rai 1, the actress revealed that she ended up in prison. In detail, the woman would have spent only one night in prison following a furious quarrel with the father of his son:

I was arrested in Vegas for violence maid, I was arguing with my son’s father: he called for a band-aid and the security fell in the room and I spent a day and a night in prison .

During the interview, the woman said she was released from prison after paying the bail. These were his words:

There I met wonderful people, then I paid $ 3,000 in bail and went out. Other crimes? A little kleptomaniac as a child, I stole some lipsticks.

Later, Vera Gemma revealed that she had received some indicative proposals in Las Vegas. A man with whom she herself would have had one relationoffered her some money: