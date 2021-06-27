After a comment by Antonella Elia on Instagram to a photo of the former shipwrecked on the Island of the Famous Vera Gemma, chaos has broken out among the fans. Here are the details of what happened.

Vera Gemma, former shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous, posted on his profile Instagram a very provocative photo. Shortly after came the comment of the actress and presenter friend Antonella Elia. Below the photo of Vera Gemma, Antonella Elia commented:

But isn’t that a little too much? You’re becoming a por… star but I love you anyway and you know it.

The numerous fans of Vera Gemma, on reading the comment, they wreaked havoc, believing it was an offensive comment. What they have not taken into account is the relationship between the two.

In light of their friendship that has lasted for over twenty years, there was actually no malicious intent behind the words of Antonella Elia.

Vera Gemma: the fans against Antonella Elia

No scuffle therefore between Vera Gemma is Antonella Elia, but only a misunderstanding of the fans that led to the multiplication of critical comments towards the TV presenter and against the former castaway of theIsland of the Famous.

Among the comments against Antonella Elia there are those who accused her of having done much worse than her friend and those who ordered her to be silent. But the presenter, who has always shown to have little hair on the tongue, responded in kind to every single comment without being intimidated.

Vera has been a very dear friend of mine for twenty years and I wanted it to come to an end.

He reiterated so Antonella Elia, pointing out that there is no trace of envy between her and Vera Gemma and that it was a simple ironic comment between friends.

At a certain point the same intervened Vera Gemma to calm the storm, replying that, simply, the problem does not arise, thus demonstrating his serenity in posting on his profile Instagram what it wants itself, without worrying about who is always ready to criticize.