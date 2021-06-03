Vera Farmiga (Clifton, NJ, 1973) surprised Hollywood in 2006 when she appeared in the Martin Scorsese film ‘The Departed’. Three years later, she earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for the satire “Up in the Air” opposite George Clooney. Since then, his name sounds strongly within the horror genre thanks to the ‘Warren File’ franchise. In this new installment, she returns to play the clairvoyant Lorraine Warren, a character based on a real woman and married to the demon expert Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson).

–’Warren File ‘has become not only a successful franchise, but also synonymous with quality.

–It can be compared to the best horror films. I am not a woman to scream in scary movies, I do not usually play the victim, but there is no doubt that I am making noise within the genre.

–It’s true, she’s not a ‘screaming queen’ or a ‘femme fatale’.

–Of the forty tapes that I have shot, six or seven are of the horror genre and I admit that many people associate me with this type of film. I know I’m in fashion thanks to this franchise and I let myself be loved. During the last years I have been very lucky, they have offered me quality characters that have allowed me to show some versatility. It is not easy in today’s Hollywood to get good opportunities.

– The public follows the real stories of Ed Warren when they adapt them to the cinema.

-The story of this third installment is sensational. We’ve taken some dramatic liberties to shape the narrative, but this case is certainly fascinating. After reading Warren’s books, it’s hard not to believe that they were up against different entities. For me, it’s not so much the story, but the personal relationship between the Warrens that strikes me. Actually, this saga is a love story. It was a marriage made in heaven, it is difficult to find a partner who respects and loves each other for decades as they did.

-He feels more responsible when his character is real.

Yes, the responsibility multiplies. I went the extra mile to bring Lorraine to life. In ‘The Warren File’ we face demons, spirits and non-human ghosts.

-In this chapter the Warrens face the most difficult moment of their work as an investigator.

-Exactly. We have taken them out of their comfort space. At this point in their careers, the haunted house has become too pleasant an environment. Forcing them to leave allows us to show them from another perspective.

–They find a very surprising balance between evil and the respect they feel for their work.

–They know that to balance the evil that invades everything, you have to fight the devil with love. His love is a great contrast to evil, and that is one of the most important themes that I have tried to show throughout my career. For me, it’s more of a love story than a horror story, and that’s what makes it so unique. Their message shows that they enjoy each other’s company, doing what they do and helping others. It is a beautiful thing to show this couple in the horror genre.

-As for the scares, it is non-stop.

“Yes, but we are not going to count them.” People love to be scared; that is what they expect and that is what they are going to receive. The films of the Warren saga begin with something real and then move to his world. These files are scary for what they tell, then you embellish the narrative until you find the escapism of fear.