Mash revealed the rider of Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhneva

Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhneva expects her performance clients to have a tinted Mercedes S-Class with Wi-Fi and enhanced security. The artist’s rider revealed Telegram-Mash channel.

In addition, it is important for the singer that the car driver does not wear perfume or talk to her during the trip. The hotel needs to cover the windows with blackout curtains before her arrival, and turn off and tape off all cameras on the stage and in the changing areas.

In the dressing room, the artist expects to see tea, ginger, lemon, mint, honey, and fruits. Behind the scenes, Brezhnev demands that a dark office be set up, the joints of which must be sealed with black and red tape so that light does not penetrate inside.

Previously, Brezhnev raised her fee for corporate events for Russians by 10 thousand euros. Now the performer’s performance costs 50 thousand euros (approximately 4.9 million rubles), excluding the rider, who is estimated at another 25 thousand euros (approximately 2.4 million rubles).