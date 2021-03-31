Former member of the pop group “VIA Gra” Vera Brezhneva shared a candid picture and delighted the subscribers. The photo appeared on her page in Instagram Wednesday, March 31st.

The singer was captured on the beach with her hair down against the backdrop of the sea and sun loungers. In the above video, she poses in a black bikini with a pareo tied to her hips. Her image was complemented by a panama hat, sunglasses, and a necklace.

“Happy mother to her 20-year-old daughter. Thank you all for your congratulations!” – the singer signed the post. It is known that on March 30, Brezhnev’s eldest daughter Sonya Kiperman celebrated her 20th birthday.

The publication, which scored 64 thousand likes, delighted the fans of the celebrity. “Pretty Woman”, “I Love You”, “Gorgeous Faith”, “Unique”, “Incredible Beauty”, “Simply Gorgeous,” the fans commented.

Earlier in September 2020, the signature of Brezhnev’s 19-year-old daughter under a photo in a swimsuit puzzled subscribers. Sonya Kiperman published a picture in a bikini with the words “Honeymoon”, but after a few seconds the girl changed her. Users suggested that the performer’s daughter got married in America.