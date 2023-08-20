This 2023 has been a good year for terror. Fans had the premiere of ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’, ‘Evil dead rise’, ‘Scream 6’, the acclaimed ‘Talk to me’ and many other interesting proposals. However, many are waiting for the fourth installment of ‘The Conjuring’, which would not only mark the end of the saga starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga (‘Ed’ and Lorraine Warren), but also aims to be the most terrifying of this cinematic universe. As the wait is long, we recommend you see ‘The conjuring 3’ so that you can relive one of the most disturbing cases that has shaken the history of the United States.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The conjuring 4’ will be the last and most terrifying: what will happen to ‘Ed’ and Lorraine Warren?

Where to SEE ‘The Conjuring 3’?

‘The Conjuring 3’ can currently be seen through HBO Max. There is no way to watch the horror movie for free, as the streaming service requires a paid subscription to access its content.

What is the plot of ‘The Conjuring 3’?

The movie ‘The Conjuring 3’ once again introduces us to ‘Ed’ and Lorraine Warren, who this time will meet Arne Johnson, a man accused of murder who claimed in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. Based on a true case, the story takes place in 1981 and explores the legal consequences of a demonic possession event.

‘The Conjuring 3’ can be seen via HBO Max- Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Nun 2’ released creepy trailer and terrifying poster with Taissa Farmiga: when does it premiere?

What is the case of ‘The Conjuring 3’?

The latest installment of ‘The Conjuring’ is entitled ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ (‘The Devil made me do it), which refers to the case of Arne Cheyene Johnson, who, on November 24, 1981, in Brookfield , Connecticut, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a butcher.

The young man tried to defend himself against a manslaughter charge and argued that he was possessed by a demonic entity.

#VER #conjuring #ONLINE #STREAMING #WATCH #full #movie #Latin #Spanish