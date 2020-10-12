D.he Federal Republic is fighting the Corona crisis – and Ver.di is on strike. The union has called for warning strikes in daycare centers, hospitals and other areas in order to increase the pressure on employers in the federal and local government’s collective bargaining dispute. Among other things, she calls for 4.8 percent more wages, but at least 150 euros more per month.

In the interview, Ver.di boss Frank Werneke commented on the legend that all public service employees are corona heroes. He is also open to favoring small and medium-sized incomes in the event of increases and urges the federal government to set the right priorities.

WORLD: Mr Werneke, the situation in the country is extremely uncertain. The number of infections is increasing, the economic downturn in spring was historic. Has Ver.di not fallen out of time with the demand for almost five percent more wages in the current wage dispute and the warning strikes?

also read

Frank Werneke: No, we haven’t fallen out of time at all, but perceive a good economic recovery. Retail sales are an important indicator and have been well above the same period of the previous year every month since July. This shows that private consumption and thus domestic demand are stabilizing the economy. Politicians did a lot of things right during the crisis, especially the extension of the short-time work regulations and the increase in short-time work allowance, also through many collective agreements, were important. That is why the average net wages are only just under two percent below the pre-crisis level. At the moment we have a stable economic upturn.

WORLD: … a recovery that has come at the price of extremely high debts this year and next

Werneke: We have some sectors in crisis, such as aviation or automotive suppliers, but overall we are assessing the economic situation increasingly positively. And wage increases naturally contribute to a further recovery and stabilization of the economy. Nonetheless, it is of course true that this is not a good time for collective bargaining due to the risk of infection. That is why we proposed a postponement with a view to the pandemic in early summer. The municipal employers refused, probably out of the calculation to be able to enforce a cheap deal under the unfavorable framework conditions.

also read Buses and trains stand still

WORLD: The strikes hit citizens, who are already plagued by a pandemic. Aren’t you afraid that the social climate will turn against you?

Werneke: Since employers haven’t moved at all so far, we have no choice but to put pressure on with warning strikes. In my perception, citizen protests and support are balanced. And we strike very carefully: every day we call on an average of 5,000 of our members nationwide to walk out – of 2.3 million public sector employees at the federal and local levels.

WORLD: Employers could make an offer for the first time this week. What do you expect?

Werneke: The offer is announced for October 16. But the municipalities and the federal government, which form a collective bargaining association, are probably still being voted on. So we have to be surprised. So far, the collective bargaining round has been disappointing.

WORLD: Will you step up the warning strikes until the third round on October 22nd and 23rd if you are not satisfied with the offer?

Werneke: The employers have stated that they are aiming for a collective agreement with a very long term of three years and that there should be no linear increase at all for this year. The adjustment of working hours in the east to the level in the west should not take place until 2025. We have a strike plan until the start of the third round of negotiations. However, we check every day with a view to the infection rate, where we call for strikes and especially for rallies.

also read

WORLD: In this collective bargaining round there is a lot of talk of Corona heroes. In addition to nurses and nurses for the elderly, the public service also includes many areas where there was no particular burden during the crisis.

Werneke: The warning strikes affect all areas of the public service, special attention is directed to the clinics, but also to waste disposal. Basically, we are calling for a linear increase of 4.8 percent. For us, however, it is important that the lower incomes benefit. Therefore, the required minimum amount of 150 euros is a focus. And we want to achieve something for the hospitals, nursing and health departments in addition to the general increase. That is why there are separate negotiations for this area.

WORLD: The demand for almost five percent for everyone is justified with the exceptional performance in the crisis. Are tax officials and savings bank employees also heroes?

Werneke: If everyone had done something extraordinary, our demands would be higher. “Hero” is also a term that I don’t use. I always point out that the public service as a whole is an important anchor of stability for the Federal Republic and has especially proven itself in the Corona crisis. We are making absolutely realistic demands, and in the end we will presumably not finish with 4.8 percent. But a general increase is appropriate for all public service workers even during these times. Incidentally, it would not help any employee in the crisis sectors if there were no wage increases in the public sector.

WORLD: For the lowest incomes, the increase by the required minimum amount would mean an increase of almost eight percent – in the middle of the crisis.

Werneke: In the end there will be a compromise. But even if we were to push through 150 euros, this would not be an unreasonable increase in income. It would be quite conceivable that, in addition to care and health, we would pay particular attention to lower and middle incomes and, for example, managers from a certain income level would benefit less. But employers do not think in this direction, apparently they are aiming for a linear increase that has the same effect for everyone or just one-off payments.

also read

WORLD: The public transport warning strikes are about a different topic. Here you want to enforce what is known as a framework collective agreement that standardizes working conditions. Why is it necessary?

Werneke: In local public transport, of all places, employers oppose the philosophy of regulating things uniformly. The reason is that they have achieved massive cost advantages over the last 20 years by breaking them down into regional collective agreements, while working conditions in local public transport have developed significantly worse than in the general public service. We want to straighten that out again.

WORLD: What exactly are you criticizing?

Werneke: The incomes in public transport are significantly worse than in neighboring sectors such as manufacturing. This also contributes to the massive problems with filling vacancies. But it is mainly due to the work situation. In NRW, for example, driving times of eleven hours are possible. Our modest demand there is to reduce the driving time of bus drivers to ten hours and to observe a rest period of eleven hours. As a nationwide regulation, we also require shift surcharges for the drivers, which are currently withheld from them.

WORLD: How do you find the latest initiative from the SPD by Labor Minister Heil to legally enshrine a right to at least 24 days of mobile work per year?

Werneke: It is good that employees should be given the right to debate and that the employer can only reject their wishes if they give reasons. Incidentally, we are currently primarily observing that there is an urge on the part of employers, for example in the financial sector, to send employees to work from home. Because they have found that they can then save office space. Therefore, the co-determination rights of works councils with regard to home office must be strengthened.

also read

WORLD: You also represent many employees from industries where home office is not even possible. Is there a risk that a two-tier system will emerge and those with office jobs will get too many privileges?

Werneke: I support Hubertus Heil’s home office initiative. However, the federal government should make sure that the picture is not skewed. There is little understanding among many employees if something about home office is regulated in the remaining time of the legislative period, but not about time limits. The limitation of time limits without any objective reason was ultimately one of the big issues in the coalition negotiations, with which the SPD also justified its willingness to form a grand coalition. That is why I expect a draft law on this as soon as possible. That would help many people who cannot do a home office. At Swiss Post we have 30,000 fixed-term contracts. And even at Amazon locations that are being set up, they are often only hired for no objective reasons.

WORLD: Fixed-term contracts are also a big issue in the public sector.

Werneke: Yes, this is not a glory sheet. Job security in the public sector is relative. It is true that the hurdles for redundancies for operational reasons are comparatively high. But every second new job in the public service is temporary. That is one of the reasons why we expect a legal initiative in this legislative period.

To person

Frank Werneke, 53, has been chairman of the Ver.di service union since September 2019. After completing secondary school, he trained as a packaging mechanic and later worked for the IG Medien trade union. From 2002 he was deputy to the long-time Ver.di boss Frank Bsirske. Now the union boss is leading the negotiations for the first time in the collective bargaining round.

To the collective bargaining round

In the current collective bargaining round for the public service of the federal government and municipalities, Ver.di faces employers together with the civil servants’ association DBB. Negotiations are initially taking place for 2.3 million collective bargaining employees; From the point of view of the unions, the result should then be transferred to more than 200,000 civil servants.

In addition to higher wages, the trade unions are also calling for the longer East German weekly working hours to be reduced by one hour and thus for a nationwide adjustment. In addition, there are special talks to relieve employees in the health sector.

On the employers’ side, Lüneburg’s Lord Mayor Ulrich Mädge (SPD) and Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) lead the negotiations. In the first two rounds, the employers made no offer. The third round is scheduled for October 22nd and 23rd. In local public transport, the union advocates a framework collective agreement that standardizes working conditions nationwide.