There are just a few days left until ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 comes to an end and the public can meet the winner of this unmatched season. The judges Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno will choose the participants who will have the joy of being part of the final gala and competing for first place. If you don’t want to miss the latest episodes of the well-known imitation reality show, in this note we tell you how to watch tonight’s show LIVE through the exclusive signal of Caracol Television.

What time does ‘My name is’ TODAY start?

The reality ‘My name is’ Colombia 2023 is issued Monday to Friday and starts from 8.00 pm to 9.30 pm on the Caracol TV signal.

Where to see ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 Colombia?

The latest episodes of ‘Yo me llama’ can be seen on the signal Caracol TV, in Colombia. In addition, said channel broadcasts the program for FREE on its official website.

What happened in chapter 86 of ‘My name is’?

In the previous chapter of ‘My name is me’, one of the participants was removed forever. He was the imitator of Gilberto Santa Rosa, who will miss the grand final.

When is the final of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023?

The final of ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 will take place this Monday, December 11. In this unmissable episode the audience will find out who the ‘perfect double’ is.

