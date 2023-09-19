A new week begins in ‘Bailando 2023’ and the dance couples continue to arrive on the floor of Marcelo Tinelli’s program. In addition, the Peruvian public is waiting to see Milett Figueroa again dazzling the reality set with some new choreography. Therefore, if you are a follower of one of the best-known programs in Argentina, in this note we tell you how you can watch a new gala LIVE on América TV.

What is ‘Bailando 2023’ about?

‘Dancing 2023‘ is a reality show hosted by the famous Argentine presenter Marcelo Tinelli. This season, 30 couples will perform and try to do their best on the court to obtain the highest score and continue in the next stages of the competition.

Where to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ LIVE?

Marcelo Tinelli’s dance reality show is broadcast on the signal América TV from Argentina: DirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120 is also an alternative, and on INTV HD on channels 12 and 614. In addition, the program can be seen LIVE on the YouTube channel of said television company.

At what time and when to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ Argentina?

The reality show headed by Marcelo Tinelli It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm (Argentina time). However, if you watch the show from other parts of the world, you can follow these schedules:

Peru: 7.45pm

7.45pm Chili: 9.45pm

9.45pm Uruguay: 9.45pm

9.45pm Paraguay: 8.45pm

8.45pm Bolivia: 8.45pm

8.45pm Ecuador: 7.45pm

7.45pm Colombia:7.45pm

‘Bailando 2023’: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

‘Dancing 2023’You can tune in for FREE on América TV’s YouTube channel. In addition, you can see all the details of the galas LIVE on La República Entretenimiento.

Who are the juries of ‘Bailando’ 2023?

Moria Casan

Ana Carolina ‘Pampita’ Ardohain

Angel of Brito

Marcelo Polino.

Jury of ‘Bailando 2023’. Photo: América TV

