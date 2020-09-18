How would a Veolia takeover bid for Suez affect Engie?

Sébastien Menesplier. It is even the dismantling of Engie which is at stake, orchestrated by the chairman of the board of directors, with the approval of the State. A takeover bid by Véolia or that Suez is sold to French or European funds will not change anything. We will know more after the next Board of Directors on September 29.

But one thing is certain: the management of Engie wants cash and therefore sell the 29.9% of the capital of Suez that it holds. This is a first step towards the sale of the group’s activities: the branches related to water, waste management, climate services and thermal energy production … up to the subsidiary which deals with nuclear Belgian.

Would tens of thousands of employees be affected?

Sébastien Menesplier. Engie’s Water and Environmental Services activities employ 90,000 people worldwide and 29,000 in France, and climate and thermal services through subsidiaries such as Cofely for example, represent 42,000 jobs in the region. In the end, only the gas activities and infrastructures, the sale of energy, the heating part and the wind and solar part will remain. If after this dismantling, 30,000 employees remain within this “New Engie”, as the chairman of the board of directors calls it, it will be the maximum.

As for the takeover bid in itself, we see that Veolia and Suez have joint activities, and are established in the same territories. This will lead to job cuts on all duplicates, support, administrative and other positions. Social catastrophes are the reality of takeover bids. And then, Veolia does not hide it, it is also about developing new automation technologies with the aim of replacing women and men with machines.

Will there be consequences for the public service missions these groups render?

Sébastien Menesplier. Today with Suez, Engie remains competitive and can perform its public service missions. But thus dismantled, it will be too small and I fear that unfortunately the group has no future. I then see Total making a takeover bid for what remains of Engie, particularly interested in renewable energies. We are used to this government, as soon as a decision is taken in the energy sector, in the end, Total wins.

And Engie, even if the group has suffered, has until now remained an integrated company, armed to face climate issues and the energy transition, with the support of the State, still a 24% shareholder. The government could have given an impetus to its recovery plan to fight against global warming. But no, there is neither industrial strategy, nor public policy.

As for the management of the essential missions of public services of energy, water and waste which are today ensured by Engie, tomorrow it will be decided by bankers. This is what is really playing out behind the media battle that has opposed the bosses of Veolia and Suez for several days.