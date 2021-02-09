Mistreated by headwinds since the start of Veolia’s stormy raid on Suez this summer, Bruno Le Maire had this cry from his heart this Monday morning: “French capitalism cannot be the war of all against all. “ The host of Bercy thus deplored, on Europe 1, the announcement, the evening before, of the takeover offer of the leading French group in waste and water management for the 70.1% of the capital lacking to control its second in the market. If the offer is no longer friendly, it signifies the point of no return reached by the two groups, but also the failure of the good offices of the Minister of the Economy.

An uncertain vision of the file displayed by the Prime Minister

In this tragic duel between two mastodons of French financialized capitalism, the government condemned itself to monitoring hostilities by regularly issuing an inoperative white flag. Blame it on an uncertain vision of the file displayed from the start by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, at first complacent vis-à-vis the Veolia project, then forced to backtrack. The fault is also the inability of the executive to thwart the sale to Veolia of the 29.9% that Engie held in Suez. The largest shareholder in the energy group, the State, however, had arguments to make. But, on October 5, its three representatives were outvoted (with that of the CGT) during a baroque board of directors of Engie (read our edition of October 7, 2020). Against 3.4 billion euros, Veolia pocketed the first part of this poker. After this episode, Bruno Le Maire was content to refer the settlement of the case to a hypothetical merger between the CEOs of the two antagonistic groups, Antoine Frérot and Philippe Varin.

This Sunday night’s takeover puts him in a bit more of an embarrassment. “This offer is not friendly and it contravenes the commitments that have been made on several occasions by Veolia. It also raises questions of transparency. Why was this offer suddenly made? So, we are going to refer the matter to the Autorité des marchés financiers this morning ”, he banged his fist on the table on Monday. Adding: “You cannot succeed in an operation of this importance against the employees (from Suez – Editor’s note), who spoke out, against the board of directors, against customers, against users. “

“Once again, a CEO of the CAC40 renounces his commitments”

The absorption of Veolia by Suez will therefore not be settled in Bercy, but more surely in court. Already, this Monday morning, the commercial court of Nanterre, urgently seized Sunday evening by Suez, ordered the suspension of the takeover bid, referring to a procedure on the merits whose first hearing is scheduled for February 18. The court will have to decide whether Veolia can turn its friendly operation to buy Suez into a publicly hostile raid. This procedure should take one to three months. On Monday, Veolia returned the ball to the Autorité des marchés financiers, arguing that the order of the commercial court had reached it 23 minutes after the filing of its case before it. What angered the Suez unions: “Once again, a CEO of the CAC 40 (Antoine Frérot – Editor’s note), in the footsteps of the previous one (Engie), renounces its commitments made to the national representation and the French government. Is there still a respectable and respected French state? Minister, are you going to let this madness happen? “ they asked Bruno Le Maire.