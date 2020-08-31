The Veolia logo on the facade of the head office in Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis). (ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

Will Veolia finally strengthen its rank as a world leader in water and waste treatment? The idea has been in the air for a long time and is taking shape a little more since the French group could soon buy out its competitor, the Suez group.

Veolia announced it in a press release Sunday, August 30: this weekend it submitted to Engie, a shareholder of Suez, a takeover offer for 2.9 billion euros. This offer concerns part of the 32% that Engie holds in Suez. If this first operation is successful, Veolia will then file a takeover bid (takeover bid) on the rest of the Suez shares held by institutions and employees. The whole would then be worth some 10 billion euros.

For the CEO of Veolia, this is a historic opportunity to build what he calls a French global “super champion” of ecological transition. Antoine Frérot believes that the moment is ripe. Last July, Engie announced its desire to refocus its activity by selling non-strategic assets and minority stakes

The offer was not solicited by either Suez or Engie. Suez and Engie take note and will study the proposal in the coming weeks. But there is practically no doubt about the takeover, provided that the obstacles that the competition authorities could oppose are lifted, in particular the water treatment activity common to Suez and Veolia (Véolia holds 40% of the market in France and Suez 20% ). Finally, in terms of employment, the buyer says that the merger will have no negative impact in France. Together, Suez and Veolia employ around 250,000 people around the world.

Last year, the two groups achieved a cumulative turnover of 45 billion euros. The Veolia / Suez merger would strengthen France’s bases in the face of increasingly fierce competition on the international scene. A takeover neither frankly friendly nor frankly hostile, to counter the appetite of China in particular. But nothing would be done for one or two years, the time to fully realize the operation.