Veolia’s poker move, attempted Wednesday, September 30, a few hours away from Engie’s board of directors, proved to be a winner. Wednesday evening, the latter said yes to the improved offer from Veolia, which goes from 15.50 euros to 18 euros for each share of Engie de Suez, for a total of 3.4 billion euros. Engie, however, asks Veolia to extend its proposal until Monday, October 5.

Suez refuses outright

Even before knowing Engie’s response, Suez’s board of directors rejected these new advances because these proposals “remain unclear and do not guarantee the interests of shareholders and stakeholders “. Suez says he wants to continue fighting. Veolia, for its part, hopes to create a future French champion, the world leader in ecological transition.

