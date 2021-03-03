While the merger of Veolia with Suez occupies the headlines, it is another social drama, low noise this one, that the employees of Taïs, a subsidiary of Veolia Environmental Services, will try to prevent this Thursday.

On the occasion of a strike at the call of the CFDT, the CGT and the FO, the employees of Taïs in Île-de-France alerted against a project to outsource the waste collection activity at the Mauffrey et Cèdre company, synonymous with social regression for the people transferred. “It is a maneuver that aims to make us change our collective agreement: we would go from that of waste to that of transport, which is less advantageous”, explains Ali Chaligui, CGT delegate at Taïs Île-de-France. Change from 35 hours to 39 hours per week, end of the 13th month and certain bonuses, lower hourly pay: for the trade unionist, the addition of such a transfer would have serious consequences.

Always more benefits

“Veolia wants to continue to control upstream – collection – and downstream – treatment and recycling. The idea of ​​this outsourcing is to keep the customer portfolio from collection but to transfer the employees to a subcontractor. As the collection activity is more expensive and less profitable than waste treatment, Veolia will make even more profits ”, says Ali Chaligui. For Mauffrey et Cèdre, this is the guarantee of finding trained employees at low cost. “We take care of all waste except household waste. This includes industrial waste, that of hospitals, construction sites, hazardous waste such as asbestos, confidential papers in offices, even ministries ”, lists the cégétiste. A know-how that does not run the streets, according to the activist.

“Bosses scam”

Veolia thus hopes to transfer two-thirds of the 151 employees of Taïs Île-de-France to its partner through a voluntary departure plan. A “soft” method which does not convince the unions. “Who would want to leave voluntarily to be employed in another company which will pay us less? “ points to the CGT. “The voluntary departure plan is the employers’ scam to make us believe that we are consenting to the destruction of our jobs! ” warns the union. If the management does not a priori allow threats of layoffs to hover in the event of refusal of the departure plan, it does not indicate precisely how it could ensure a sufficient workload if too many employees remained in the bosom of Taïs. while their activity would be sold.

The beginning of the dismantling of the sector

Beyond these few dozen employees, the CGT fears that with this outsourcing it is not the entire waste collection sector that puts its finger in the cycle of social dumping. “If Taïs subcontracts the collection, all the competition will do the same to align themselves”, anticipates Ali Chaligui. The beginning of the dismantling of the sector that Veolia’s takeover bid for Suez risks worsening.

Under antitrust regulations, if Veolia gets its hands on the waste activities of its competitor, the new owner will have to resell part of its market to avoid a quasi-monopoly position. If the CEO of Veolia, Antoine Frérot, pledged on Monday that this operation “Does not (generate) job cuts or changes in social benefits, either with us or with buyers”, unions doubt it. In the waste segment, Veolia management has admitted that it should transfer around half of Suez’s 15,000 employees to outside companies. If this is done as for Taïs towards companies which apply the collective agreement of transport rather than that of waste, the gains would indeed be eroded.