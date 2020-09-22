A stand of the company Veolia next to its competitor Suez during the Mayors’ Fair, on November 22, 2017 in Paris (illustration photo). (VINCENT ISORE / MAXPPP)

In France, there are the two global heavyweights in waste and water management: Veolia and Suez. They are the granddaughters of the Compagnie Générale des Eaux and the Lyonnaise des Eaux. The two companies collect the trash, sort it and recycle it. They also manage the water flowing in our tap. You may not know them and yet they are very tangible in your daily life. “The story of Suez is the story of an ambition”, “Veolia environnement, hundreds of thousands of people manage water, energy, transport and cleanliness”, can be heard in advertisements from both groups.

Number 1 in the sector is Veolia, with 180,000 employees around the world, including 50,000 in France. Its boss is Antoine Frérot. One Sunday evening, still in full summer torpor, without warning or notice, he launched hostilities through a press release in which he said he wanted to seize his direct competitor: Suez and its 90,000 employees, including 30,000 in France . The next day, Monday August 31, Antoine Frérot explains why he wants to carry out this operation on the antenna of franceinfo: “To create in France the super world champion of ecological transformation. In a global market, size is essential.”

A “hostile”, “aberrant” and “fatal” operation, the reaction was equal to the attack. Suez activates its network and recruits influencer well known in the Paris financial center. The forums follow one another in the economic newspapers to denounce the operation. Managers and ex-managers of Suez express their fears, in particular about employment.

At the same time, the unions are stepping up to the plate. “It is out of the question that this takeover will lead to a social butcher’s shop because that’s the word it’s going to be a butcher’s shop”, declares Franck Reinhold, CGT delegate, during a demonstration in early September at La Défense. “Find me an operation of this magnitude where there were no duplicates or there was no social breakage, I am a taker but I do not see any”, continues the trade unionist to journalists.

All the latest mega-mergers usually end badly for one side. Franck Reinhold, CGT delegate at Suez

According to Suez estimates, some 10,000 jobs are threatened in the operation, including 4,000 in France.

Complicated to see clearly in this operation. Chinese competition exists, for sure. The European ambitions of these new Asian players too. The proof, the number two in the sector in Spain and Germany have passed under the Chinese flag. Research and development is expensive. So you might as well put your resources in common.

But that is not enough to position itself in favor of the creation of a juggernaut. “We are on two companies that are the same size, explains Nicolas Mazzuchi, of the Foundation for Strategic Research. They fight to be first in environmental and water services almost every year. And finally, this competition gives rise to very strong emulation, whether in technological innovation or in the commercial offer that is made. “

However, the major risk is to say that a behemoth, which would be hyper dominant on the market, would no longer need to be in this very sharp competition. Nicolas Mazzuchi, of the Foundation for Strategic Research to franceinfo

A risk of falling asleep according to this researcher with a company that “could have a certain tendency to rely on its know-how and therefore ultimately be penalized by its own size.” There is also a risk of no longer having a choice in the future with an absence of competition, according to local elected officials. Even if the powerful president of the Association of Mayors of France, François Baroin, is careful not to take a position on this delicate and political issue. Others did not hesitate to step up to the plate, in particular the mayors of Toulouse Jean-Luc Moudenc or Dijon François Rebsamen.

The influence campaign has become so intense that the state has demanded a truce in this bloody trench warfare between gentlemen of good company. No more fussing around, explains a government source, we have to give a better image of French capitalism. The state will now play the referees of this Suez-Veolia duel because, as in any self-respecting French industrial soap opera: it is never far away. And there it is as the seller’s reference shareholder, namely Engie. Suffice to say that his agreement is essential. The executive first suggested that the takeover by Veolia was a good idea, through Jean Castex but since then he has been more cautious. The State has not made its choice and will refuse the haste, now insists Bruno Le Maire.

In the next episode, we will know if Suez has found an alternative to Veolia’s offer. If so, it will be presented to Engie’s board of directors which will be held next Friday. With an end clap? Or the launch of the new season? The near future will tell.