Veolia logo at one of its headquarters in Nantes (France). STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters

A French court on Monday prohibited Veolia from launching a hostile takeover bid like the one it announced on Sunday to take over Suez. This is one more step that intensifies the business war that both firms have been holding for months. Veolia, which has held 29.9% of Suez since last autumn and is its largest shareholder, announced this Sunday that it would launch a new bid at 18 euros per share to take over the remaining 70% of the capital. In this way, it valued the company at 11.3 billion euros. Following that announcement, Suez has claimed on Monday an order from the Nanterre Commercial Court that prevents Veolia from launching its takeover bid. The French multinational, however, has responded that its offer was prior to the court order and therefore valid.

The French Government, for its part, has tried from the first moment to find an agreed solution and rejects the movement. In addition, he has assured that he will take the matter before the Financial Markets Authority (the French stock market regulator) to analyze its possible impact on competition and employment. “This offer is not friendly and goes against the commitments assumed by Veolia. It also raises questions of transparency. Why was this offer suddenly presented? We are going to go to the Financial Markets Authority this morning, ”said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on the Europe 1 radio station.

“The Nanterre Commercial Court has prohibited Veolia from presenting its hostile public offer, announced on February 7, following Veolia’s attempt to violate its friendly commitment,” Suez said in a statement after hearing the court’s decision. With that step, the firm withdrew de facto that commitment to condition the purchase to a green light from the Suez board of directors. “Our offer is valid. It is underway ”, replied Antoine Frérot, CEO of Veolia, in statements collected by Le Monde. The manager has argued that the takeover bid has been deposited with the stock market regulator at 7.23 this Monday, before the court order.

Veolia became Suez’s largest shareholder last fall by buying nearly 30% of the firm from Engie, also at a price of € 18 a share. Then a friendly compromise was agreed to increase their participation. “During the last four months, Suez has multiplied the actions aimed at hindering the Veolia proposal,” the company complained this Sunday, thus trying to justify the change in its intentions.

Frérot has also ensured that the proposal is accompanied by all the guarantees regarding the maintenance of employment and social benefits in France. However, Suez argues that it would be bad for jobs and competition. In addition, he does not understand the change in purchase intention: “This move shows that there was never any intention to try to proceed in a friendly manner,” a Suez spokesperson said. The firm’s unions say in a statement that they would oppose what they call a “declaration of war” by Veolia.

Operation lock

In these months, Suez has tried to shield its water treatment assets (a market in which it competes with Veolia, which is also dedicated to waste management and energy) to block the operation. Another decision that has also ended up in court. The firm also noted that there was another offer from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Ardian, at 18 euros per share, although it has not come to fruition. Among other things because Veolia stated that its stake is not for sale. A board meeting is scheduled to clarify the positions in the coming months.

The French government hopes that the companies will resume talks to reach a shared solution. Le Maire has defended that the operation can only go ahead if there is a friendly negotiation. “French capitalism cannot be a war of everyone against everyone,” stressed the minister, for whom all parties must be reasonable and have an idea of ​​the general interest, since it involves thousands of jobs.