Veolia is attacking its historic competitor. The world number one in water and waste wants to seize Suez, the number two in the sector, also French, to create an even bigger player. Together, the two groups would weigh around 40 billion euros.

Eco guest of franceinfo, Antoine Frérot, the CEO of Veolia defends an offer “quite attractive “, according to him, to create “in France, the world super champion of ecological transformation “. He proposes to buy back most of the Engie group’s stake in Suez, ie 29.9%, before launching a takeover bid with the other shareholders. Engie has a month to decide.

But why this race for size, when Veolia is already a world leader? “In a global market, size is essential “, defends Antoine Frérot: “to finance infrastructure, factories, equipment, but also research and development, innovation “, while the competition, Chinese in particular, is increasingly strong.

In France, Veolia and Suez own around 60% of the wastewater market. Antoine Frérot says he is ready to “divest, in France, the water business of Suez “ to the Meridiam group, infrastructure specialist, for “animate competition “.

Mergers often result in job cuts. What will happen to Suez and Veolia, if the operation is successful?

All employees will keep their jobs (…) Suez and Veolia are very complementary geographically Antoine Frérot, CEO of Veolia on franceinfo

Monday evening, the Suez group reacted to Veolia’s offer. He judges her “unsolicited “ and believes that the transaction could harm jobs, “with regard to the amount of synergies expected “.