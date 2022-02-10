The Fiorentina full-back denounced on Instagram the insults received by the goalkeeper from a part of the Atalanta supporters: “Unfortunately, racism also exists among people of the same nationality”
Lorenzo Venuti, Fiorentina’s right-back, denounced with a post on Instagram the discriminatory chants scanned by Atalanta fans against the purple goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano, targeted for his Campania origin: “Unfortunately, racism also exists among people of the same Nationality. Tonight it was a shame but YOU as a gentleman who you are did not react and as you do best you responded on the pitch, winning him in the face. You are an example Peter! “
February 11, 2022 (change February 11, 2022 | 01:05)
