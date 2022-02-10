Lorenzo Venuti, Fiorentina’s right-back, denounced with a post on Instagram the discriminatory chants scanned by Atalanta fans against the purple goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano, targeted for his Campania origin: “Unfortunately, racism also exists among people of the same Nationality. Tonight it was a shame but YOU as a gentleman who you are did not react and as you do best you responded on the pitch, winning him in the face. You are an example Peter! “