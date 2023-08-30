At 43 years old, venus williams had a fleeting passage through US Open by falling this Tuesday in two sets against the Belgian Greet Minnen.

The greatest of williams sisters reached the 100 matches in the Grand Slam of his country, which he raised in the 2000 and 2001 editions.

Faced with this brand, the organizers gave it a prominent space in the night session of the Center Court Arthur Ashethe largest in the world, where fans endlessly cheered for this iconic figure of American tennis.

Williams left some of the extraordinary talent with which she won seven Grand Slam titles, but Minnen, number 97 on the WTA, exploited her physical limitations with powerful shots and drop shots at the net that her opponent could not reach.

After an hour and 14 minutes of play, Minnen celebrated his victory against his legendary rival for 6-1 and 6-1.

“Someone reminded me that she (Venus) played in a (first) Grand Slam final in 1997, and that was the year I was born,” Minnen recalled.

“For me it is incredible to play against a legend like her, I have a lot of respect for her. Playing at 43 years old is incredible”.

Williams, who has not reached the second round in New York since 2019, is ranked 410 on the WTA and competes sporadically on the circuit but has also celebrated some great victories in recent months.

This month, in the Cincinnati WTA 1000was able to beat the Russian Veronika Kudermetova, fourteenth in the world ranking.

Venus’ centenary of matches at the US Open is second only to Martina Navratilova (106), chris evert (113) and her little sister serene (123), who a year ago retired from tennis in style on the stage of the Arthur Ashe court.

AFP