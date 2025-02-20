The news surprised his followers when last night Venus Williams shared on social networks an image training on a tennis track, generating great expectation about his possible return.

After a year of absence and her participation in the Miami Open, the American has been invited to play the Indian Wells WTA 1000 tournament, which will take place between March 2 and 16. In addition, the Grand Slam champion, Petra Kvitova, has also received an invitation to be part of the event. In the male painting, the young promises João Fonseca and Learner Tien will be present.





Laura Campuzano

Venus, older sister of Serena Williams, has been an emblematic figure in tennis, with 16 individual Grand Slam finals and 5 times Wimbledon champion (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) and two of the US Open (2000 and 2001 ), has become one of the great referents in the early 2000s.

Currently, he occupies the 974th position of the WTA ranking, and his last victory took place in August 2024, when he defeated the Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the Cincinnati WTA.