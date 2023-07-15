After taking part in the Dolce and Gabbana show, the tennis player decided to stay in Italy for a few more days to enjoy some relaxation
Venus Williams seems to have in love with Puglia: after taking part in the high fashion event organized by the stylists Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbanain fact, the tennis champion has decided to enjoy a few more days of rest while admiring the beauties of the region.
Venus Williams on holiday in Puglia
—
After the efforts of Wimbledon, Venus Williams has decided to enjoy a few more days in the name of complete relaxation In the ultra-luxury resort in province of Fasano where the final party of the Dolce and Gabbana event was held. In fact, the tennis champion posted a shot on her Instagram profile that portrays her lying on a sunbed, by the pool, while she observes the riot of olive trees and prickly pears beyond the glass: “Puglia as promised” (which in Italian means “Puglia as promised”), reads the caption. A very similar photo was then also posted in the stories, where the champion wanted to underline, with a pinch of irony, that she also devoted herself to sport: “Just moments before the gym” or “Moments before the gym“.
the shot between the lights
—
The reference mentioned in the caption of the post is to another shot, also published by Venus Williams, a few days before. In fact, on Monday 10 July, the day of the high fashion show, the tennis player had published another shot, also from Puglia: dressed in pink lace, perfectly in tone with her hair, and lights on in the background. “I’m on my feet again (probably referring to the bad knee injury sustained at Wimbledon in the match against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina)” is the caption of the photo. “Puglia is a must see. I haven’t taken any photos yet, but I promise to share them.”
#Venus #Williams #Wimbledon #enjoys #holidays #Puglia
Leave a Reply