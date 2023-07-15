After taking part in the Dolce and Gabbana show, the tennis player decided to stay in Italy for a few more days to enjoy some relaxation

Mariangela Masiello

Venus Williams seems to have in love with Puglia: after taking part in the high fashion event organized by the stylists Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbanain fact, the tennis champion has decided to enjoy a few more days of rest while admiring the beauties of the region.

Venus Williams on holiday in Puglia — After the efforts of Wimbledon, Venus Williams has decided to enjoy a few more days in the name of complete relaxation In the ultra-luxury resort in province of Fasano where the final party of the Dolce and Gabbana event was held. In fact, the tennis champion posted a shot on her Instagram profile that portrays her lying on a sunbed, by the pool, while she observes the riot of olive trees and prickly pears beyond the glass: "Puglia as promised" (which in Italian means "Puglia as promised"), reads the caption. A very similar photo was then also posted in the stories, where the champion wanted to underline, with a pinch of irony, that she also devoted herself to sport: "Just moments before the gym" or "Moments before the gym".