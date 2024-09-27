KOEI TECMO Games took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 to announce Venus Vacation PRISM: DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme. Developed by Team NINJAthe title will be released in Japan and Asian territories in early 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam and DMM Games Player. Inside there will be localization in both English and Japanese.

The title is a first-person adventure in which we will be able to form an emotional bond with one of six DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation girls. At the moment the software house has only revealed the presence of Misakivoiced by Minami Tsudawhile the others will be announced in the future.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Venus Vacation PRISM: DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme – Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO Games away Gematsu