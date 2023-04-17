TESS telescope discovers rocky planet 40 light-years from Earth

An international team of astronomers from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has discovered a planet the size of Venus. LHS 475 b orbits a red dwarf that is 40 light-years from Earth in the direction of the constellation Octant. This is stated in the preprint, published in the arXiv repository.

LHS 475 b was identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which searches for exoplanets using the transit method. A transit occurs when a large celestial body passes against the background of the star’s disk, resulting in a falling light curve. About 6,400 exoplanet candidates have been identified so far, of which 3,032 have been confirmed. In the case of LHS 475 b, the planetary nature of the signal was confirmed by ground-based observations using the MEarth-South telescope in Chile.

LHS 475 b has a radius of 0.955 of the Earth’s radius and rotates around the parent star in 48.7 hours, being at a distance of 0.02 astronomical units from it. This is about 15 times closer than the Sun to Mercury. The equilibrium temperature of the planet’s surface, which does not take into account the heat of the interior and the influence of the atmosphere, is 587 kelvins. Although its mass could not be determined, most likely it is rocky and has a subsurface composition similar to that of the Earth.