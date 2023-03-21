Venus has shown geological activity that has surprised astronomers, after images captured by the Magellan probe will indicate that the Maat Mons volcano it would have erupted for the first time in 30 years.

The new data on Venus were presented by the researcher robert herrickof the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska Fairbanks who revealed that the structure of the Maat Mons volcano presented an amazing change in one year.

It was the main vent of the Maat Mons volcano that presented an important change. Well, it went from measuring around 2 square kilometers to more than 4 square kilometers in less than a year.

Although researchers have not determined exactly why this sudden change in the Maat volcano’s chimney occurred, it is believed that it could have been due to an eruption.

The foregoing taking into account the geological changes that occur on Earth during large eruptions, since it is believed that the same would have happened on Venus.

Researcher Robert Herrick also mentioned that Venus is believed to have significant volcanic activity throughout the year with at least a couple of eruptions.

These hypotheses have changed the view of Venus. Well, although it was known that this planet had many volcanoes on its surface, it was always thought that these were dead.