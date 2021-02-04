Venus for the Romans and Aphrodite for the Greeks was the goddess of erotic love and beauty. In astrology both the sign of Taurus and Libra rule. The first, a fixed earth sign, represents the most sensual part, the power to experience pleasure with the five senses, the enjoyment of the body and the connection with comforts materials – that’s why Venus also partly represents our material goods and money, which are those elements that enable us to enjoy pleasure and enjoyment. With them comes a healthy self-esteem and the ability to recognize our talents and skills. The second sign, of cardinal air, represents the links and unions with a complementary other, is the part of Venus that focuses on relationships, the search for balance, equality and aesthetics.

Clearly from these two regencies we conclude the importance of being well with oneself, and then seeking pleasure and enjoyment with another.

What does Venus in Aquarius propose?

Your entry to this sign It was given on February 1, and will accompany us until February 25, when you enter the sign of Pisces. Currently, unlike last year, Venus in Aquarius comes to join the stellium of planets in Aquarius (Sun, Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury now retrograde) to give us their input in this period that proposes accelerated changes, builds new realities and encourages us to be different.

Venus in Aquarius it is loving different, different from the traditional. It is loving freely beyond the conventions and traditions. It does not connect with the commitment or the search for a stable relationship as a way to obtain security, but with the freedom to love without ties, prejudices or expectations. Enable authentic love, without masks.

A term that clearly explains the archetype of Venus in Aquarius is the pansexuality. I don’t know how familiar you are with the term, but it defines those people who fall in love with the other by their essence, beyond their gender. They love and give themselves freely, and are attracted to those features of the other that excite and elevate them, connecting them with the pleasure and enjoyment of the moment, without considering their sexual orientation. It is a very Aquarian love that transcends the body and connects with the essence, where the body is the vehicle of that love and gives me the possibility of experiencing pleasure.

Aquarius is a sign that is characterized by its rebellion, for doing things differently, and when something does not inspire or feed your creativity, you need to innovate, get out of the established order and do things your way.

With respect to money, in order not to leave this issue aside, this transit proposes us find different ways to generate income, asks us to innovate, encourage us to do something different, perhaps undertake. Take advantage of this Mercury retrograde moment to analyze new ideas, look for new ways, so that the flow of money increases in your life, in connection with what inspires you and gives you pleasure, with your “different” abilities that you still do not dare to to express.

Key dates and aspects of Venus in Aquarius

– February 6th: We have the Venus Saturn conjunction. We seek to materialize change through Venusian inspiration, either from the field of relationships or from the financial area. If we decide to change now is the time to carry it out. The phrase of the day would be “Commit ourselves to change.”

– February 7th: We have the first encounter, which occurs in the context of a mutual reception between Venus in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus (Venus rules Taurus and Uranus rules Aquarius) so there is a conflict of interest, but they have a way of understanding. Venus seeks to be inspired by change, show a different beauty, or a new way of generating income or a change in relationships, and Uranus in Taurus seeks that change is a sustainable and pleasant constant. It’s a day that clearly we are not going to feel harmonized or balanced, we may feel misunderstood and different, and it is difficult for us to clearly express our desire.

– February 11th: There is an opening in linking, with the heavenly union of Jupiter and Venus, both declared as beneficial according to classical and medieval astrology. In some way, if we are oriented towards change and we dare to show ourselves authentic, Heaven enables us a great opening, perhaps of a new love affair, where the key is to stay open to whatever arises.

– February 13th: On anti Valentine’s day, for all those who love their freedom and singleness, the union of Mercury Retrograde with Venus occurs. It is an ideal day to think and reflect on how we want to love and how we seek to be reciprocated. I love being single? Am I really looking for a partner who gives me air and freedom? It’s a good day for reflect on our relationships, both current and past, to be honest with what we seek in love, beyond the traditional, or what others expect of us.

– February 19th: It is the last aspect of Venus in this transit through Aquarius, nothing more and nothing less than with Mars in Taurus, and in tense aspect! The desire for freedom, to connect freely, to generate new sources of income giving rise to our capacity for innovation, collides with Mars in Taurus, who wishes to maintain his comfortable and inertial life, avoiding any shock. This can generate a break, here is the time to consider and reflect on the need for fresh and new air, on situations or realities in these areas (ties or finances) that are perhaps somewhat stagnant.

As always, all Aquarian transits they ask us to open our conscience, be authentic, encourage us to be different, beyond what they will say. where Aquarius is in your chart and the planets that are housed there will indicate areas where we want to innovate, invent something, or do it differently.

Open the window of your imagination and let the Aquarian air refresh your ideas.

By Laura Graffigna, who is starting online training in evolutionary astrology, and is reading natal charts and solar revolutions. IG: @good astrology

Look also

Look also

