IOC: 2030 Olympic Games to be held in French Alps

The 2030 Olympic Games will be held in the French Alps. The location was announced following the voting results of the session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The IOC is honoured to announce that the 2030 Olympic Games will be held in the French Alps, subject to the conditions set by the IOC,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

This will be France’s fourth time hosting the Winter Olympics. The previous Games were held in Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.

The 142nd IOC Session is taking place on July 23-24 in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The tournament starts on July 26 and runs until August 11.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The competitions will take place from February 6 to 22