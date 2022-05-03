Venture capital investment Lauri Kokkila, 30, the heiress of the construction giant SRV, chose the startups. He found the next upheaval in the fashion industry at an office in front of which sells scrap electronics from a horse-drawn carriage.

HS Visio|Venture capital investment
Lauri Kokkila, 30, is the youngest Finn to become a shareholder in a private equity company. He is the heir to the construction company SRV, but the opportunity for technology start-ups to change the direction of the whole world is more interesting for construction.
Elina Lappalainen HS
11:36
“I want to influences where the world takes shape through technology-driven startups, ”he says Lauri Kokkila.
“I guess that’s a typical idea for my generation.”
Lauri Kokkila has been raised as a shareholder in the private equity company Inventure this spring, just before she turned 30 years old. This means that he is the youngest shareholder in the startup fund in Finland – and one of the youngest in Europe.
