Venture Academy, the fifth edition organized by ITA will start on September 25th

The fifth edition of the Venture Academy will begin on Wednesday 25 September, the training course for students, professionals and investors interested in learning more about the dynamics of Venture Capital, organized by the Italian Tech Alliance, the Italian association of venture capital, investors in innovation and of innovative Italian startups and SMEs. The Venture Academy aims to train future Venture Capital professionals, studying its dynamics and mechanisms, combining the rigor of teaching with the experience gained by those who have been working in this field for years.

With this fifth edition of the Academy, the association aims to replicate the success of the previous editions, which overall saw the participation of over 400 participants. The Venture Academy is structured in a course of 13 modules with lessons that will be held every Wednesday from 12pm to 2pm in hybrid form, in presence in Turin and Milan, and remotely. However, it will be possible to follow all lessons remotely.

It will be possible to register until Friday 20 September by sending an email to [email protected].

“Venture Capital in Italy is catching up, slowly reducing the gap towards other European countries, but for this path to continue and find fulfillment it is necessary to train the professionals who will be employed in the sector in the years to come, directing its growth and consolidation, explains Giuseppe Donvito, president of Italian Tech Alliance and partner of P101. This is why we are launching this fifth edition of our Academy with conviction, where we will make the skills gained over the years by the main operators in the sector and professionals associated with the Italian Tech Alliance available to future professionals”.

The program – The first lesson will be held on September 25th at Planet Smart City in Turin, during which Gianluca Dettori (Primo Ventures) will delve into the Fundamentals of Venture Capital together with Fausto Boni (360 Capital), Lucia Faccio (Sofinnova) and Davide Turkish (Indigo Venture).

On Wednesday 2nd October Alessio Beverina (Panakès Partners) will explain The Investment Process, followed by Gianluca D’Agostino (The Techshop), Andrea Gennarini (2100 Ventures) and Carolina Montagna (B-Heroes) who will discuss the scouting and selection process. On 9th October Marco Ogliengo (Jet HR) will address the process of forming a startup, followed by a conversation between Valentina Cerolini (Deesup), Valentina Garonzi (Diamante) and Enrico Pandian (startup Gym) on the creation of a startup. On 16th October Lisa Di Sevo (Prana Ventures) will explain how a fund works after which Simone Cremonini (Alkemia Capital), Roberto Della Marina (Obloo Ventures) and Fabio Mondini (Growth Capital) will discuss investing in different sectors and stages. On October 23, Riccardo D’Alessandri (Scientifica) will discuss the peculiarities of Deep Tech and Life Science investments, followed by a conversation on the potential of Deep Tech investments between Matteo Elli (Pariter Partners), Maria Claudia Pignata (Venisia) and Claudia Pingue (CDP Venture Capital). On October 30, Cristina Bini (CDP Venture Capital) will talk about limited partners and institutional investors, followed by a module on the Italian VC market and institutional investors with Diyala D’Aveni (Vento), Thomas Schneider (Isomer Capital) and Gabriele Todesca (European Investment Fund).

On November 6, at Le Village by Credit Agricole in Milan, Giuseppe Donvito (president of the Italian Tech Alliance and partner of P101) will talk about governance and the dynamics of a board of directors while Federica Draghi (XGen), Giulia Bianchi Frangipane (Bonelli Erede) and Antonella Grassigli (Doorway) will delve deeper into the functioning of a Board of Directors. On November 13th Giancarlo Rocchietti (Investors’ Club) will talk about angel investing, followed by the story of the experience as a business angel of Marco Nannini (Impact Hub), Stefania Quaini (Angels for

Women) and Carlo Tassi (Italian Angels for Growth). On November 20, Omar Bertoni (Lifegate Way) will talk about ESG investments, followed by Pietro Bonanno (The 20 Fund), Federico Giannetti (Core Angels) and Simona Testoni (a|impact), who will discuss ESG criteria in selecting a startup. On November 20th Stefano Massarotto (FRM Tax) will address the topic of benefits for startups and investors; at the end of the lesson Carlo Curti (Di Tanno e Associati), Elena Paola Lanati (Vikivi) and Roberto Magnifico (Zest) will delve into the strategies for maximizing benefits and concessions.

On December 4th Claudia Ricciardi (Bird & Bird) will give a lecture on the topic of tech transfer and its importance for startups, followed by a conversation with Valentina Bonomo (L&B Partners), Matteo Bonfanti (Kairos Partners) and Giovanni Trabucco (Hogan Lovells ) on the main challenges for technology transfer. On December 11th we will talk about exits and revenue generation with Emanuele Levi (360 Capital), after which Andrea Giannangelo (Iubenda) and Alessandro Petazzi (Musement) will talk about their experience as founders. The series of lessons will end on 18 December with a conversation between Andrea Birolo (Reale Mutua), Emilio Lapera (Terna), Patrick Oungre (A2A) and Filippo Piazza (Angelini Ventures) on the differences between Corporate Venture Capital and traditional VC. At the end, the closing ceremony will be held, with the awarding of diplomas