Gian Piero Ventura it is told to Corriere della Sera and analyzes the flop ofItaly who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. This is the second world championship missed for the Azzurri after the one not reached with the former coach at the helm.

MEMORIES – “If the match with Macedonia reminded me of the one with Sweden? In some ways, yes. But the context was completely different. Before the playoffs my national team was already contested. Yet I went out with Sweden and Spain, but I didn’t like to make comparisons. If I then think of certain images: for example Gravina in Palermo was close to Mancini, to his coach, he gave him support “, he said. Ventura. And again: “I smiled these days reading some statements, some newspapers: ‘In football it can happen’, ‘Hunt for the guilty’. In 2017 there was only one. I found it incorrect to have to take all the blame. But by now I have passed him, I hope that Italy will soon be back among the best teams in the world “. See also Reinaldo Rueda gives his battle cry before Colombia vs. Venezuela

PROBLEMS – “If there are the conditions to start again? I think so, there are all the conditions to resume the speech interrupted in Palermo”. And on Italian football: “He stopped a bit on the level of ideas, it’s less fun. There was Gasperini’s exploit with Atalanta, then a few years ago Sarri’s Napoli. For the rest it doesn’t seem like it to me. that it is an exhilarating moment. We have difficulty in scoring and the strikers are criticized, but there is no Italian striker among the top six Serie A teams. We played for the qualification for the World Cup with naturalized players, a sign that something is wrong, it is evident. But we only discuss it after a failure, in a week we will be focused again on Juventus-Inter. We need concrete reforms, it is not enough to talk about them, and a different relationship between the clubs and the national team: it cannot be seen as a nuisance, it should be the reference for the whole system. And then there are too many games, often the players come back tired or injured. It’s like a cat chasing its own tail. “ See also When was the last time America won by three goals difference?

STAFF – “I don’t want to coach anymore, but the ball is my life. I would be happy to bring my experience to some club. It was right that I dedicated some time to my family, and I did. opportunities I would be ready, competitive and determined “. “When will I be back? I hope soon. I’m not looking for a contract, I don’t care, I need adrenaline, I think I can still be useful”.

