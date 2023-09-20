The anti-fascism memorial inaugurated in Ventotene. The monument with the names of the 2300 internees

In a journey that traces the years in which the fascist regime established the largest confinement colony in Italy, September 23, 2023 takes on a fundamental significance for the island of Ventotene, with the inauguration of the first Memorial on political confinement. This commemorative work, located in the area that once housed the “Cittadella confineria,” aims to remember the thousands of men and women confined here during the fascist era.

The Citadel, with its twelve pavilions and the majestic Public Security barracks, was a concentration camp laboratory. Today, this slice of national history risked being forgotten, but thanks to ANPPIA and the Municipality of Ventotene, the Memorial has become a reality.

A 14 meter long wall with the names of the prisoners – a tribute to the 2300 prisoners who passed through the islanda, marked by great figures of the Nocevento such as Sandro Pertini, Altiero Spinelli, Umberto Terracini, Giuseppe Di Vittorio, who were confined due to their ideologies.

The inauguration ceremony will involve the Mayor of the Municipality of Ventotene, Carmine Caputo, the President of the ANPPIA Spartaco Geppetti, and some children of prisoners who will bear their testimony of those times. The event will also be attended by representatives of numerous study and documentation centers that have arisen over the years in the various islands of Southern Italy to enhance the memory of confinement. An ambitious project, which intends to promote coordinated research and dissemination projects in the near future, to raise awareness of the history of confinement outside the narrow academic sphere.

What was political confinement in Ventotene?

Political confinement, established in 1926, represents a dark chapter in Italian history, characterized by disproportionate power of the police in condemning individuals without concrete evidence. Smaller Italian islands, such as Ventotene, became places of confinement, with the Citadel itself serving as a symbol of the fascist regime’s control. This practice was introduced through the new Consolidated Law on Public Security, which allowed the sending into confinement of those who were suspected of having “omitted or expressed a deliberate intention to commit” acts aimed at subverting the national order.

The police had the power to prosecute and confine men and women on the basis of mere suspicion, without the need for concrete evidence. Those assigned to confinement were removed from their usual residence and transferred to remote locations to prevent any activity hostile to the fascist regime. The length of the sentence could vary from 1 to 5 years, but the extension of the period of confinement was completely at the discretion of the authorities, who could extend it if the condemned “showed no signs of repentance”.

A long research by ANPPIA

The Memorial presented is the result of long research begun by ANPPIA in the seventies and which involved numerous scholars like Adriano Dal Pont, Celso Ghini, Simonetta Carolini, and others. Thanks to the support of the archives of Rome and Latina, 2330 individuals confined in Ventotene have been identified so far. However, research continues, now focusing on individuals from the Balkan regions and the Arab world. Recently, Ardita Repishiti conducted a study funded by the Italian Historical Institute for the Contemporary Age, delving into the history of Albanian exiles and helping to illuminate an often overlooked chapter of our history.

