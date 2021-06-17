The 31-year-old from Rome will face Diego Pallavicini in the Venator FC7 card: “Happy to go back to fighting. Alessio? Being in contact with a Ufc fighter is a privilege”

Rome is preparing to welcome the MMA and Venator FC7, the first Capitoline stop of the Italian promotion. Appointment at PalaTellene next June 19th, with live streaming on Gazzetta.it. Among the events of the evening, the meeting between Welterweight Gianluigi Ventoruzzo (0-0) and Diego Pallavicini (0-3). Ciociaro class ’89, Ventoruzzo is in his first match among professionals. Let’s get to know him …

Who is it – Originally from Serrone, 3,000 inhabitants in the province of Frosinone, Gianluigi Ventoruzzo approaches combat at the age of 16 with Sanda, Chinese boxing: “Near my house there was a gym where this sport was practiced, in such a small place nothing else could be done “. From an almost obligatory choice to the experiences sought: “In 2012 I sent an email to Hung Moon, the gym where Alessio Di Chirico and several important fighters trained at the time. They always won, I asked to join the group”. A turning point. Although Gianluigi’s life then took another direction, mixed martial arts accompany his growth path and seal new friendships: “Today I am deputy director of a sports shop in Rome. It is a job that gives me a lot of satisfaction, but fighting is a passion. I met a new reality and I had the great fortune of training with professionals like Alessio. Being in contact with a Ufc fighter is a privilege, you just have to learn “.

EXPECTATIONS – Ventoruzzo, 178 cm x 77 kg, is on his professional debut: “With the pandemic I was able to train more consistently, this life takes time. Behind me I have 18 matches between amateurs and I decided to try it, it will be a good test because I go back to fighting after 3 years “. A question of challenges, expectations: “I am working well and I am supported by very well prepared people. I will have to take care of the psychological aspect above all. After a long period of inactivity, insecurities may emerge, but I have made an excellent preparation. I believe in my qualities and I hope to offer spectacle “.

CHIRICO’S FRIEND – For Ventoruzzo, nice words from Alessio Di Chirico, Ufc fighter, friend and training partner of Ventoruzzo: “Gianluigi has been my lifelong sparring partner, we have been training together for a long time. He is complete, strong on the ground and in recent times he is improved in striking thanks to Michele Verginelli, my head coach. He is intelligent and motivated, he puts the maximum effort into everything even if he has decided to do other things in life. After many jokes I managed to convince him to make the first match as a professional and he deserves it, he has spent a lot of energy in this discipline. Then who knows, in the future some event abroad could stimulate him even more “.

THE CARD – After the cancellation of the main event, the match between Micol Di Segni and Adriana Fusini, the match between flyweights (57 kg) Giacomo Santoro (3-0) and Ali Yousaam (0-0) became the main one. Here are the other appointments: co-main event: Welter weights (77 kg) Michelangelo Colangelo (6-2) vs Federico Firullo (1-0). Welter (77 kg) Gianluigi Ventoruzzo (0-0) vs Diego Pallavicini (0-3). Feather (66 kg) Tiziano Ferranti (0-0) vs Marco Tornese (0-1). Women’s straw (52 kg) Jleana Valentino (0-1) vs Angela Battaglia (1-1). Medi (84 kg) Claudio Conti (7-6-2) vs Enzo Tobbia (4-5). Light heavyweight (93 kg) Paolo Anastasi (0-0) vs Giuseppe De Francesco (1-0) Live streaming of the event on Gazzetta.it

June 17, 2021

