There are former athletes and reality show veterans among the contestants of the new edition of The moleThe full cast of the program – which will be broadcast in the fall on Canale 5 and will be hosted by Mediaset newcomer Diletta Leotta – was revealed exclusively today, Thursday 25 July, by journalist Giuseppe Candela on Everyday occurrence.

In the cast of The mole 2024 features three top-level sports names: former footballer Nicola Ventola, former MotoGP champion Marco Melandri and Olympic fencing champion Elisa Di Francisca.

But there are also the former Big Brother contestant Marina La Rosa, the showgirl Jo Squillo, the former showgirl Ludovica Frasca, the presenter Lucilla Agosti and Orian Ichaki, “mother nature” in the latest edition of Hello Darwin.

And then the former “hyena” Marco Berry, the couple Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller and the former contestants of Dancing with the Stars Alessandro Egger and Gilles Rocca.

Below is the complete list of La Talpa 2024 contestants:

I Squillo

Ludovica Frasca

Elisa DiFrancisca

Orian Ichaki

Lucilla Augusts

Marina The Rose

Nicholas Wind

Mark Melandri

Mark Berry

Alexander Egger

Gilles Rocca

Veronica Peparini and Andreas Müller