Migrant women whipped with a steel strap from a truck in Ventimiglia, in the province of Imperia. They were all Eritrean migrants

Near theVentimiglia Airportin the province of Imperia, today, Monday 15 July, someone filmed in a video something terrible: a truck driver whips womenprobably migrantsto do them get off a truck trailer. The whip, however, is not made of leather, but is the strap with the steel end of the truckThe victims of this violence could be girls looking for a passage to expatriate to France. They all appear to be migrants of Eritrean nationalityThe previous evening they had been welcomed by Caritas Intemelia and had spent the night in the “widespread reception point” of Ventimiglia, as reported by Corriere della Sera. And it is precisely to Caritas that they returned after the lashes, finding the courage to tell everything. The police they are all carrying out investigations to clarify the situation and identify the driver of the truck.