Mayor Flavio Di Muro has just signed the ordinance to allow operators of the covered market who have external access to the stalls exclusively from Via Aprosio, Via della Repubblica and Via Roma, to access them in order to collect foodstuffs and fruit and vegetables in order to avoid any further problems of hygiene and public health arising from their perishability.

“We are working – comments the mayor of Ventimiglia – to allow the operators of the central boxes to access the market for the same operations, after checking the safety conditions of the building”.