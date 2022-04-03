Ventimiglia – Pedestrians on the roadway, closed the motorway section on the border of Ventimiglia towards France. The measure was triggered on the A10, the Autostrada dei Fiori, around 7.20 pm, for safety reasons, and the reopening took place shortly after 9.00 pm.

A few hours after the fatal accident, the tragedy of Bordighera, which occurred at dawn on Saturday, the drama of the two migrants who died on the highway and a third in a coma fighting for his life at the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure, hit by a van while they were crossing on foot in search of a passage to the Aurelia, tonight some people were spotted on foot and immediate is closed.