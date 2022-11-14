Ventimiglia – Soft checks by the gendarmerie and the French police this morning at the border. The military checks some documents, stops the pickup trucks and vans to check what’s inside. But the dreaded block of traffic in the rush hour when the Italian cross-border commuters go to work for now there has not been.

Only moment of queue around 7.30, but the line of cars only reached the middle of the last tunnel before the former frontier of Ponte San Ludovico. A few honks e the circulation is restarted with an average waiting time of about 10 minutes. The situation at the upper border of Ponte San Luigi, chosen by many workers, is even more fluid.