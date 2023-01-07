Ventimiglia – He is a passer the Guinean who was shot in the neck and face on Wednesday afternoon a compatriot at the Ventimiglia railway station, seriously injuring him, and then fleeing. The man, Moussa Kourouma, 24, was arrested for attempted murder by the Genoa flying squad after less than 24 hours of searches. Two agents identified it thanks to the GPS of the mobile phone: the signal was intercepted between the port and the historic center of the Ligurian capital. He was still wearing the same clothes as the day before, as it was possible to ascertain by viewing the images from the station’s cameras.

The reconstruction of the attempted murder made it possible to establish the motive. The injured man, 23, had met Kourouma at the station. His contact had been given to him by some brokers, with the guarantee that he would be able to get him into France. The young man, who had landed a few days earlier in Lampedusa, wanted to join his fiancée. For the passage – said the victim – allegedly handed over to Kourouma in Guinean currency the equivalent of 500 euros in cash. There were other migrants with him, including two women.

The Guinean was convinced that he was getting on the train like a normal passenger, but the passer would have told him that the only way to cross the border, and avoid the gendarmerie checks, was to hide in the narrow compartment of a convoy, of which he had the key or, alternatively, in the toilets, only to be released after crossing the border. When the migrant refused, the passeur broke a bottle he was carrying and hit him on the neck and face. Although wounded, the Guinean managed to escape and reach a Polfer patrol. He was then rescued and taken to the hospital. His attacker is in prison in Genoa.