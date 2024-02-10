Ventimiglia – Un migrant overwhelmed by the flood of the Roja river due to heavy rain in the last few hours in Ventimiglia he was saved by a joint intervention of the fire fightersof the healthcare personnel of the 118 and gods carabinieri.

The man, who lived on the riverbank, was taken by surprise by the rising watercourse.

The rescuers they managed to reach him and transfer him to an ambulance, then he was taken to the emergency room of the Borea hospital in Sanremo under yellow code.