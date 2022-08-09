Ventimiglia – “I am at least 200 migrants present every day in Ventimigliafor a flow that has grown since the beginning of August and which almost always coincides with the increase in arrivals in our country. “This is what Maurizio Marmo, head of Caritas Intemelia. In particular, in the last two days Caritas has offered 380 meals, about 190 meals a day. The average attendance, however, is very underestimated, in the sense that not all foreigners passing through Ventimiglia turn to Caritas and although there are some who – after the balance of the meals offered – eat twice, in the end the number of migrants always remains greater.

“We have run out of men’s clothes and our medical clinic has carried out more than one hundred visits since the beginning of the month – explains Marmo -. The arrivals of families from Iraqi Kurdistan, Sudan, Mali, Nigeria, Eritrea, Syria also continue. In the last one. week we counted a total of fifty children traveling with the family “.

Caritas, with the help of the parish of Sant’Agostino, welcomes 20-30 people (especially families with children) on average every day, but the lack of a reception center is felt especially in these periods of intensification of flows. “The opening of a center – concludes Marmo – is very useful not only for migrants, but also for my city”. Most of the foreigners sleep in makeshift camps on the riverbed of the Roia river, in the vicinity of the railway station and in some abandoned cottages.

Salvini on migrants: “Chaos in Ventimiglia, flurry of arrivals”

In a note, the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini comments: “A barrage of arrivals in Ventimiglia, where the presence of immigrants is creating chaos and problems even for volunteers who are unable to guarantee adequate assistance. It is the result of the Pd e disaster. 5 Stars that have canceled the security decrees. I can’t wait for the League to return to dealing with security and immigration, to guarantee rules, defense of borders and a dignified welcome for those who truly flee from war “. “Soon I will still be in Liguria – Salvini reiterates – on September 25 the Italians will make their voices heard”.