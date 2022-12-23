A family of five – made up of a father, mother and three children – and residing in the hamlet of Bevera, in Ventimiglia, was poisoned by carbon monoxide during the night, for reasons that are still being investigated by the police, but which would be linked to the use of a space heater. The five presented themselves at the Saint Charles hospital in Bordighera, where they arrived with their own means. At that point the medical staff decided to transfer the minors to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa and their parents also went with them. For the transfer operations, the air ambulance was alerted.